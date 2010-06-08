Poplar Bluff plans teen pregnancy prevention program

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Teen pregnancy rates in Butler County are more than double the state average, and school administrators are taking a stand.

According to the Poplar Bluff school district, last year 38 girls were pregnant or already parents.

Now the district hopes to combat those startling numbers with federal funds.

"Way too many. We have a great concern that there are that many young people who are becoming parents when they are not prepared to be," said assistant superintendent Sarah Long.

That's why Long developed the Teen Intervention Pregnancy Prevention Program, also known as TIPP.

She says the program would help educate students about risky behaviors that lead to pregnancy such as excessive drinking.

"The curriculum we use puts students into scenarios where they have to make wise decisions and think about what questions they are going to be asked and how they are going to respond," she said.

Long says the TIPP program would provide additional sex education in both eighth and ninth grade, as well as allow for an alternative school for young mothers to finish high school.

Long says the curriculum is abstinence based, but will tell students about other educational resources in the area, such as the Butler County Health Department.

"They need to know there's more to being sexually active than just the risk of pregnancy," said Sherri Dodson with the Butler County Health Department. "There's risks of all kinds of diseases, some curable, some are not curable."

The health department has pamphlets and contraceptives, as well as sexual education classes for both men and women.

Long says graduation rates for teen parents are considerably lower than students without kids, and the program will help keep kids in school.

"We don't want to see students have their lives changed because of a poor decision," she said.

The district has no plans to provide contraceptives at the school or start a day care center along with the program.

Copyright 2010 KFVS All rights reserved.