You may not be able to fly in space, but your face can

HOUSTON (AP) - Always wanted to fly in space? Now at least your photo can reach orbit.

NASA is inviting the public to send their portrait into space aboard one of the two remaining space shuttle flights. To participate, upload your picture to a NASA website: http://faceinspace.nasa.gov

You can select which space shuttle to fly - Discovery in September or Endeavor, targeted for November. You can also just fly your name, without a photo.

After the flight, participants can download a special certificate.

A map on the website keeps track of submissions. By Tuesday afternoon, some 27,000 people worldwide had entered their photos -more than 10,000 in the U.S., 500 in Spain and one in Cambodia.

Online:

http://faceinspace.nasa.gov

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.