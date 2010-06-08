Three Southeast students plead guilty to trespassing in assault case

By Heartland News

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - Three Southeast Missouri State University students pleaded guilty to trespassing charges Monday in New Madrid County stemming from an assault in December.

Jared Goodson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to seven days in jail and Derek Gohn, 19 and Pili Showers, 21, were each sentenced to five days in jail by Judge Fred W. Copeland.

Another Southeast student, 21-year-old Blake Carlton was injured in an assault in December off-campus in Cape Girardeau.

Gohn and Goodson play football for SEMO.

Pili Showers, 21, does not play on the football team.

Southeast Missouri State University football player Brett Jones pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor assault and trespassing charges for his role in the beating of Carlton. The judge sentenced Jones to one year of unsupervised probation.

A fourth SEMO football player, 19-year-old Antonio Garritano also faces an assault charge in the case.

Investigators say all five men broke into a home on Dunklin Street in December 2009.

According to police, Jones and Garritano assaulted the victim. The victim told police he was thrown on a coffee table and blacked out at some point during the night.

