New research casts doubt on New Madrid Fault Zone

By Holly Brantley & AP

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - New research by U.S. Geological Survey scientists is casting doubt on the long-held idea the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri's Bootheel unleashed a series of devastating earthquakes in 1811 and 1812.

In a new study, the researchers say the culprit may have instead been the Wabash Valley Fault Line that runs through southern Illinois.

As for people in New Madrid, they aren't putting much stock in the study, and tell Heartland News they don't expect it to change a thing.

"No way," said Bill French of the New Madrid Historical Museum. "No way. I think they're just looking for something else to do. People come here from all over the world. They know of New Madrid and the fault line all over the world."

"We stopped in just because we're curious," said Beverly Brock. Brock and her husband are driving along the Mississippi River out of the Park Hills area. "We're right in the path," said Brock. "Earthquakes are always kind of in the back of my mind."

Scientists say there hasn't been a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on the New Madrid fault in more than a century.

But in the last 20 years, there have been at least three magnitude 5.0 or greater tremors along the Wabash Valley Fault.

"It's been two hundred years," said French. "People curious about earthquakes do a lot for the economy here. A lot of the license plates you'll see in town now are from out of state. Soon we'll have a new exhibit at this museum where you can see even more earthquakes from around the world. Our committee is in Memphis today."

