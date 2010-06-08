Defense attorney: Blagojevich 'didn't take a dime' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Defense attorney: Blagojevich 'didn't take a dime'

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for Rod Blagojevich says the former governor is an honest man who "didn't take a dime."

Fiery defense attorney Sam Adam Jr. says by the end of the case, jurors will know that in their gut. In presenting the opening statement to jurors, he also says Blagojevich will take the stand on his own behalf.

Earlier, a federal prosecutor said Blagojevich sought to use his power as governor to get benefits for himself and his inner circle.

A federal prosecutor says former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was trying to use his power of government to get something of personal benefit for himself.

Federal prosecutor Carrie E. Hamilton is making the opening statement for the government at the corruption trial of the former governor. She says Blagojevich was part of "a series of illegal shakedowns."

She says he wasn't thinking about what he could do for the state of Illinois, but about what he could get for himself. She says there was also a plan about what he could do for his inner circle to cash in.

Blagojevich has pleaded not guilty to trying to sell or trade President Barack Obama's former Senate seat. He also denies that he plotted to turn his power as governor into a moneymaking scheme for himself and insiders.

Judge James B. Zagel named 18 jurors - a panel of 12 and six alternates.

The judge postponed an immediate decision on a request by Blagojevich's attorneys to dismiss fraud and racketeering charges against him.

The ex-governor appeared upbeat earlier as he made his way through the courthouse security and addressed reporters in the lobby.

Interest in the trial was high.  The main courtroom and another overflow courtroom with audio feeds from the trial were filled to capacity. 

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

