Defense attorney: Blagojevich 'didn't take a dime'

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was arrested on corruption charges and indicted. Read the criminal complaint, the latest about the investigation, and related stories.

Like a candidate still running for office, a smiling and jovial Rod Blagojevich waded into the crowd - making upbeat statements, hugging and shaking hands with supporters holding signs.

Associated Press - June 7, 2010 3:24 AM ET CHICAGO (AP) - Rod Blagojevich's lawyers will be making their final, crucial jury decisions before the real drama begins in the former governor's...

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for Rod Blagojevich says the former governor is an honest man who "didn't take a dime."

Fiery defense attorney Sam Adam Jr. says by the end of the case, jurors will know that in their gut. In presenting the opening statement to jurors, he also says Blagojevich will take the stand on his own behalf.

Earlier, a federal prosecutor said Blagojevich sought to use his power as governor to get benefits for himself and his inner circle.

A federal prosecutor says former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was trying to use his power of government to get something of personal benefit for himself.

Federal prosecutor Carrie E. Hamilton is making the opening statement for the government at the corruption trial of the former governor. She says Blagojevich was part of "a series of illegal shakedowns."

She says he wasn't thinking about what he could do for the state of Illinois, but about what he could get for himself. She says there was also a plan about what he could do for his inner circle to cash in.

Blagojevich has pleaded not guilty to trying to sell or trade President Barack Obama's former Senate seat. He also denies that he plotted to turn his power as governor into a moneymaking scheme for himself and insiders.

Judge James B. Zagel named 18 jurors - a panel of 12 and six alternates.

The judge postponed an immediate decision on a request by Blagojevich's attorneys to dismiss fraud and racketeering charges against him.

The ex-governor appeared upbeat earlier as he made his way through the courthouse security and addressed reporters in the lobby.

Interest in the trial was high. The main courtroom and another overflow courtroom with audio feeds from the trial were filled to capacity.

