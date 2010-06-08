Lysol No-Touch Soap System: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(KFVS) - Kim Johnson is a self-described "germ-a-phobe" and nurse. She's adamant about keeping her hands clean and making sure others don't contaminate common areas in her home, like the soap dispenser.

"I really like it."

Kim's already a fan of the new Lysol Healthy Touch No-Touch Hand Soap System. Simply put in the included batteries, dump in the soap bottle, swipe your hands in front of the sensor and instantly you have the perfect amount of soap needed to kill the bacteria on your hands, so the makers say.

"Most people have the levers on their sinks now rather than knobs, so you don't even have to touch anything. You've got your hands clean."

She really likes this when she's cooking chicken and other meats. however, it's not a clean swipe for the Lysol completely.

"Now it is sensitive, so if you're going to move it around very much, you kind of need to go behind it, but it works really well."

That got me thinking: wonder how this would do in a classroom setting? I took the Lysol soap system to this Perryville summer school class full of six and seven year olds. They have their hands busy. Aside from arts and crafts, teacher Patty Wengert has all kinds of animal friends for the kids.

"I have three turtles which carry salmonella and the kids are constantly having to touch and wash their hands after holding them. So, this would be a perfect dispenser to put near that area to wash their hands."

The kids enjoy using it, too.

Macy Gonzales said, "It was cool. You didn't have to press down on it."

Dawson Camden, "The new soap dispenser."

However, like we thought the sensor works a little too well. When there's any motion in front of it, it lets out the soap and a small mess.

"You'll definitely have to teach the kids to put their hands underneath it."

Mrs. Wengert still likes the concept of this product and thinks it is worth the money. It's $10 for the full system and $3 to $4 for Lysol soap refills.

"I think it's cost-effective. You'll pay $3 to $4 anyway, so that's a plus. I like the children not touching it, so they're not putting their germs on it when they pump soap," said Wengert.

"I really like it. I think it's worth the money," said Kim Jackson.

I agree. You might initially pay a little more to keep extra clean, but as long as you keep the sensor in mind, I think you will find the this dispenser "handy.". The Lysol No Touch Hand Soap System comes out squeaky clean with an 'A' on this Does it Work test. I got it at Wal-Mart.

