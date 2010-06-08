Woman dies after motorcycle crash in Dexter

A Kevil man was injured in a crash on June 6 in McCracken County.

A Kevil man was injured in a crash on June 6 in McCracken County.

A 56-year-old Qulin man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Osage County at US 63 and Old Vienna Rd.

By Heartland News

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Dexter.

According to Dexter police, James Young and Sharon Kirby, both of Matthews, were on a 1986 Suzuki motorcycle driving eastbound when it crashed at 5:41 p.m. Monday on Highway 60 at the One Mile Road overpass.

A helicopter flew both the Young and Kirby to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Kirby died from her injuries at the hospital.

Young is still in the hospital in critical condition.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

