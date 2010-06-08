Woman dies after motorcycle crash in Dexter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman dies after motorcycle crash in Dexter

By Heartland News

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Dexter.

According to Dexter police, James Young and Sharon Kirby, both of Matthews, were on a 1986 Suzuki motorcycle driving eastbound when it crashed at 5:41 p.m. Monday on Highway 60 at the One Mile Road overpass.

A helicopter flew both the Young and Kirby to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Kirby died from her injuries at the hospital.  

Young is still in the hospital in critical condition.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

