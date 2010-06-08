July 8 date set for public Cape casino study session

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a special session Thursday night to discuss designating a preferred developer for a potential casino in town.

Check out our archive of stories on the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau.

Check out our archive of stories on the proposed Cape Girardeau casino.

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Investors looking to develop Cape Girardeau's potential new casino should mark Thursday, July 8, on their calendars.

That's the date set for a special study session at Cape's Osage Center. City manager Scott Meyer said potential investors will be given the chance to present their plans and ideas before city council members. Council members will get the opportunity to ask questions after each presentation.

The session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Meyer said the meeting is open to the public, but the public will not be able to submit input or ask questions.

Cape Girardeau is one of several Missouri communities that could be the site of the state's new casino, which will be awarded by the Missouri Gaming Commission. A recent report said Cape Girardeau would be the site most beneficial to the state.

Council members chose the date at Monday night's city council meeting, which was also attended by several casino opponents and proponents.

A spokesman for a group wanting to force Cape Girardeau residents to re-vote to support or not support a casino spoke. He said there are people from many area churches working to get signatures on petitions that if collected and certified would put the question of support on the November ballot in Cape.

Currently, a public vote taken 17 years ago is still valid and showed support for a casino.

