Police arrest suspects involved with vehicle burglary ring

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KFVS) - People in Williamson County say they are shocked. Two people sit behind bars for what the Sheriff Benni Vick calls a burglary ring. Vick says people were victimized for weeks.

"I think it's wrong," Williamson County resident Wayne Helyob said.

Helyob says he is upset. He is upset about what took place inside his truck. However, Helyob says at first he did not realize what happened until he saw deputies on his road, Jordans Fort.

"All these cops going up and down and I thought what's going on, you know. So he stopped and told me," said Helyob.

Helyob says his wife noticed the truck door left open. He closed it and did not look inside. However, Helyob says once the officer mentioned cars on his street were burglarized, he looked inside the truck to find his steel saw gone.

Helyob is not alone. Sheriff Vick says 18-year-old Charles Hutchison and 21-year-old Mateja Ponthier burglarized at least 50 vehicles throughout the county.

Vick says Herrin Police arrested Hutchison and Ponthier after a traffic stop Saturday.

"It's just peaceful," Connie Key said.

Key lives on Lighthouse Road not far from Helyob. Key says she learned of the car thefts from the sheriff himself.

"Of course he asked if our vehicle had been bothered and told us there had been a lot of burglaries, almost every vehicle that wasn't locked," Key said.

Luckily, Key says nothing was taken from her Chevy Blazer. However, adds she is no longer takes any chances.

"The last thing at night now is we go lock the Blazer, make sure everything is locked," Key said.

Sheriff Vick says charges are pending on a third person in the case. The sheriff says officers recovered a large amount of stolen items. He reminds citizens to lock their vehicles.

