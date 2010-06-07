Poplar Bluff expands summer food program

This summer the East Missouri Action Agency will be providing free lunches to youth under the age of 18.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Summer Food Program in Poplar Bluff is delivering 450 meals to 12 different sites in town to feed kids up to 18 years old.

Program organizers say they have seen a large increase in the number of kids using the program because of the economy, and other local summer programs being cut.

Breonna Grant has worked with the program for two years.

She says because many local summer programs have closed, more and more parents are relying on the program to feed their kids.

"When summer school was in, they really didn't come," Grant said. "But in July when it got out, they came a lot more, and they have been here a lot more since we started earlier this year."

Workers prepare meals that include sandwiches, fruits, vegetables, and a snack.

Program director Helen Frye says for many kids, this is their biggest meal of the day.

"There are a lot of kids who can't get regular meals at home so these sites and places that are sponsoring helps feed the kids," she said.

Frye says she expects to send more meals as the summer continues and summer school ends in July.

She also hopes to add educational programs along with the food service.

"Try to have some more fun activities for them," Frye said. "Instead of going to a park playground, they can stay at their sites and just have fun."

The Summer Food Program in Poplar Bluff runs until August 6.

