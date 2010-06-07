Cape man gets prison sentence after pleading guilty to robberies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape man gets prison sentence after pleading guilty to robberies

By Greg Webb, Producer
By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to two April robberies.

Prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle said Ramont Williams, 39, received his sentence on Monday from Circuit Judge William Syler, Jr., shortly after pleading guilty to the crimes.  Syler sentenced Williams to ten years in prison for each robbery, and ordered that the two ten year sentences run concurrently.

Swingle said one robbery occurred around 7 p.m. on April 22 when Williams attacked a woman outside the Security Bank and Trust at 325 Broadway in Cape.  The woman had just withdrawn $400 from an ATM when Williams opened the passenger door of her car, leaned in and asked if she had change for a $50 bill.  When she told him she didn't, he grabbed her by the wrist, grabbed the money from her hand, slammed the door and ran away.

Swingle said the second robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. on April 10 near the intersection of North Street & Pacific, when Williams struck a man in the face, knocked him to the ground, then demanded his wallet.  Williams ran away with $43 in cash.

The victims of each robbery picked Williams from a photo lineup, Swingle said.

