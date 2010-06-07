Body of missing Caruthersville fisherman found in Mississippi River

By Heartland News

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The body of a missing Caruthersville man was found in the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.

Caruthersville Police Chief Chris Riggs says 46-year-old Jeffrey Bollinger's body was found by a tugboat captain about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday just south of the Mississippi River bridge.

The Pemiscot County coroner says it appears to be an accidental drowning.

Bollinger and a friend went fishing Sunday at 5 p.m., according to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department.

Bollinger's brother, Calvin Lewis says the two men were stopped on the Tennessee side of the bank of the Mississippi River in Lake County when the boat began to float away.

Lewis says Bollinger tried to grab a rope on the boat, but was swept away in the current.

"We're just hopeful he's out there," said Lewis. "If anybody has a boat and wants to help, we could sure use it. "

The Missouri State Water Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pemiscot County Rescue Squad searched for Bollinger

"It's still a rescue mission right now," said Caruthersville Police Chief Chris Riggs said Monday. "Our volunteer rescue squad in Pemiscot County is searching."

"Prayers," said sister-in-law, Vicky Lewis. "We could use the prayers. It's traumatic."

