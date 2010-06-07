Police investigate homicide in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KAIT/KFVS) — The Caruthersville Police Department is reporting a homicide on 1215 Madison Street.

On Sunday, CPD officers found 43-year-old Stephen McCall of Caruthersville lying in the backyard of the residence. Although McCall appeared to be dead, family members had started CPR. When an ambulance arrived on the scene, he was taken to the Hayti hospital where he was pronounced dead after staff made several attempts to revive him.

Michael Jo Watkins Jr., 19, of Jefferson Street in Caruthersville faces charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

Watkins Jr. was taken into custody from the scene as a suspect. He is being held without bond. He goes before judge Byron Luber on Thursday. Investigators say McCall and the Watkins Jr. were brothers-in-law.

According to reports, the McCall, Watkins Jr., and a friend had been drinking together in the victim's backyard prior to an escalated verbal altercation. The Watkins Jr. allegedly left the yard, went home, and returned a few moments later with a semi-automatic rifle. The victim was then shot once in the chest.

"This is a tragedy for the family," said Caruthersville Police Chief Riggs. "They haven't just lost Steve, they've potentially lost two members of their family."

"We loved him," an unknown family member at the scene told Heartland News. "This is a bad situation. The kids are really upset."

The body of McCall will be transported to the Mineral Area Medical Center in Farmington Missouri on Monday for an autopsy.

Agencies assisting the Caruthersville Police Department were the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, and the Pemiscot county Coroner's Office.

