Family of 3 lose everything in morning house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Family of 3 lose everything in morning house fire

By Heartland News

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Fire departments from at least three towns were called to the scene of a house fire around 6 a.m. Monday.

The house is on Bridewell Lane northeast of Mounds.

According to the Mounds fire chief, a family of 3 were renting the single-level home. All 3 were home this morning and were able to get out of the burning home unharmed.

At this time the chief says the preliminary cause of the fire is electrical and that it probably started near the back door.

The house was destroyed by the fire.

