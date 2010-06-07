Qulin man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash

A Kevil man was injured in a crash on June 6 in McCracken County.

Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Dexter. According to Dexter police, a man and woman from Matthews were both on the motorcycle when it crashed shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on Highway 60 at the One Mile Road overpass.

OSAGE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A 56-year-old Qulin man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Osage County at US 63 and Old Vienna Rd.

Osage county is just west of Jefferson City.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Anderson Hardin of Qulin was killed when he failed to stop behind a 2006 GMC. Hardin hit the vehicle and was thrown from his Harley.

According to the crash report, the motorcycle rolled backwards after Hardin's collision. At that point another rider, 42-year-old Vester Osborne of Cape Girardeau hit the back of the GMC and the front of Hardin's Harley.

Osborne was not listed as being injured.

Hardin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Osage County coroner.

