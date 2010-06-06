Grand Tower woman reacts after losing her home to fire

By Arnold Wyrick bio | email

GRAND TOWER, IL (KFVS) -The fire ignited in the home at 211 4th Street in Grand Tower shortly before midnight on Friday.

"I've lost everything, I've lost my baby pictures and everything," Traci Minor said.

She was home alone at the time the fire started. And Minor says the one smoke alarm in the home never made a sound to warn her.

"I was in my bathroom and there was nothing that went off. I didn't even know the trailer was on fire for a long time."

Traci says she wrapped herself in the shower curtain and soaked herself with water to make it through the flames.

"And smoke just rushed into the bathroom. When I got up to get out of there I went into my living room and it was in flames," Minor said.

Firefighters say the fire started around the air conditioning unit in the living room. And that something went wrong with the wiring in the home. Exactly what they still don't know.

"I tell you something is going on here," Linda McMahon said about the fire in her daughter's home.

"I feel like my daughter was being murdered that's how I feel, like she was being murdered. She was in the bathtub," McMahon said.

Traci was renting the home and she has no insurance to replace her belongings destroyed in the fire. The First Baptist Church in Grand Tower is helping her get back on her feet with donated clothes and furniture.

