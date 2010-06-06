Local business owner takes stand against DNR order to turn off water

By Holly Brantley

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has, for the second time, ordered Class Act Family Fitness to stop serving water to its customers because of an E coli outbreak.

The Department of Natural Resources says the well at Class Act Family Fitness tested positive for E. Coli just over a week ago. Now, they've ordered an Emergency order for the business to stop offering the use of water to customers.

Meanwhile, the owner, Shawn McNally, says the more he learns the more he thinks Class Act isn't to blame for an outbreak that left 30 people sick.

"I trust the experts tell me what to do but more often their research may not be right," said McNally. "The Health Department and the DNR are looking for a scapegoat," said McNally. "I'm an easy target. I wish they'd leave me alone."

While the DNR says samples from the fitness center tested positive as recently as May 26th, McNally insists the water is fine.

"The 0157-H7 strain doesn't live in well water it's too cold," said McNally. "If it were here hundreds would be sick."

What's more he says his wife and daughters live out of the facility, and they all remain perfectly healthy.

"Odds it came from here are slim," said McNally. "Cross-contamination maybe brought in from a sick person but not directly from here."

"Anytime E. coli is in the water it's serious," said Judd Slivka with the DNR. "But what's more serious is the facility's inability to cooperate to make it better."

Slivka says McNally isn't working with the department. He says his use of systems to chlorinate the water has interfered with accurate testing.

"In this case going to the point of an emergency order indicates our efforts to work with the system's operators have not been successful and the public may still be at risk." said Slivka.

As for McNally he says he's been more than cooperative. He says he plans to get an attorney to fight for his rights and his business.

The DNR says the abatement order lasts indefinitely.

Business owner Shawn McNally will release a statement regarding his side of the story on the business' web site.

Below is the Abatement Order from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources:

PUBLIC DRINKING WATER EMERGENCY ABATEMENT ORDER

I. Under the authority of 10 CSR 60-1.010(5)(F), 10 CSR 60-6.050, and Section

640.130 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri (RSMo), the Class Act Family Fitness Center LLC and its owners/organizers (Shawn and Lynn McNally), agents, employees, successors and assigns (hereinafter referred to as the "Center") are hereby ordered to cease violating the Missouri Safe,Drinking WaterLaw within Chapter 640 RSMo and its implementing regulations, as more specifically described in Section III below, and to abate the risk that currently exists to the customers served by the Center's public water system (PWS ID#M()·4283006, hereinafter System), which is located in Cape Girardeau County at or near 2336 County Road 307, Jackson, Missouri. The Center's System is a regulated public water system as defined in Section 640.102(6) RSMo and 10 CSR 60-2..015(2)(P)8 in that it is a system for the provision to the public of piped water for human consumption that either has fifteen (15) or more service connections, or regularly serves an average of at least twenty-five (25) individuals daily at least sixty (60) days out of the year. This System is classified as a transient, non community public water system, which is served by a private well constructed to unknown specifications.

II. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (Department) has determined that an emergency condition exists at the Center which is endangering the health of those served by the Center's System. This emergency condition exists in that: A~ Water samples collected for microbiological contaminant testing from the system on May 5,2010 produced positive results for the presence of total coliform bacteria.

B. Water samples collected from the system for microbiological contaminant testing May 6, 2010 and May 26, 2010 produced positive results for the presence of Escherichia Coli (E.coli) bacteria.

C. E.coli bacteria are classified as pathogenic microorganisms capable of producing disease in human populations and constitute a substantial threat to the public health and represent a potential emergency condition,

D. Because of the positive bacteria results from May 5 and 6, 2010, the Department issued a formal Notice of Violation (N"OV #PDWB-1146) and a MANDATORY BOIL WATERORDER (Boil Order) to the Center on May 11, 2010 because of the increased potential for exposure of the-public to pathogenic microorganisms. The Boil Order remains in effect until such time as the system has demonstrated through water analysis that the contaminant is no longer present. The NOV cited violations of (1) failure to obtain the Department's prior written authorization to construct, alter, or extend a non-community water system; (2) two or more samples tested positive for total coliform bacteria, with E. coli or fecal coliform bacteria being confirmed in at least one of the samples; and (3) failure to obtain a permit to dispense drinking water to the public.

E. Since April 14, 2010 at least 30 people have reportedly fallen ill after drinking or

otherwise coming in contact with the water at the Center. The Missouri Department

of Health and Senior Services (State Health Department) has confined that fifteen

of these individuals have been infected by :E,.. coli 0157 H:7. The State Health

Department and the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (Local Health

Department) have concluded through epidemiological investigation that this System

is the most likely link to these cases of E. coli, Local Health Department staff tested

water from a drinking fountain and a faucet within the facility and confined the

presence of E. coli in both samples.

F. The Center initially told Department staff that the Center had shut off its water that might further harm the public, and also agreed to tun water off in areas where the public might be served. However, despite these and other communications between Department staff and Mr. McNally, on or about May 28,2010 Department staff found that the Center was still providing water to tIle public, in that open and accessible water remained available in one or more of the bathroom facilities. Based on information and belief, hundreds of customers visit the Center each week, including many pre-school-age children who are unlikely to read or adhere to any written instructions regarding inappropriate usage of water.

G. The Center has improperly installed treatment devices without Department authorization by continuing to directly hand chlorinate the well despite being specifically instructed to stop this practice, and by installing an Ultra Violet disinfection technology without Department approval.

III. In view of the emergency condition that exists, the Department hereby orders the Center to take the following remedial actions, immediately upon receipt of this order; in order to lessen or abate the danger and to prevent the dispensing of water to the public that is not of safe quality:

A~ Immediately cease to dispense any water to the public, including the provision of water for drinking, hand washing, showering, and similar purposes. If water is provided for stool flushing only, then the Department recommends the provision and use of some form of hand sanitizer.

B. ~ Cease the unauthorized introduction of chlorine or other disinfectants into the System's well until otherwise directed 'by the Department, so that representative source water samples may be taken from the well.

C~ Make no further alterations to the System, including but not limited to the installation of a chlorination unit, without authorization from the Department in accordance with 10 CSR 60-3.010(2)(B)2. The Department may require plans and specifications, stamped by a Missouri Professional Engineer, to be submitted before a written construction authorization is granted by the Department.

D, Provide Tier 1 public notification of this emergency abatement order by posting the enclosed "DO NOT DRINK OR USE THE WATER FOR ANY PURPOSES" sign in conspicuous locations throughout the area served by the System, including all entryways into the Center and each restroom, shower, or sink, in accordance with 10 CSR 60-6.050(5) and 10 CSR 60-8.010(2).

E~ Allow Department representatives access to the Center to inspect and investigate conditions relating to the construction. maintenance, and operation of the System, and to take any samples for analysis in accordance with Section 640.120.5 RSMo. Specifically, the Center must allow Department representatives to access the System's well for purposes of contaminant monitoring and/or data gathering.

F. Upon request by Department staff, provide any required information needed to determine the quality of the water being dispensed in accordance with Section 640.125.3 RSMo.

IV. This order shall become effective immediately upon receipt. If you do not comply with the above provisions, the Department will refer this matter to the Missouri Attorney General's Office for formal enforcement action, including injunctive relief and civil penalties pursuant to section 640.130.2 RSMo. Because this is an emergency abatement order designed to abate the immediate danger to public health and safety, nothing herein shall be construed so as to relieve the Center from complying with any existing legal requirements or to limit the Department's authority to take any further appropriate actions in the future as necessary, including the pursuit of injunctive relief to compel compliance and/or penalties for past or future violations.

