Three women arrested on drug, prostitution charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Three women sit in jail after an undercover sting with the Paducah Police Department and McCracken County Sheriff's Office. The sting began Saturday, with almost immediate results.

Around 9:15 Saturday night, officers say they found 30-year-old Ellison Sloan selling crack cocaine. After selling the drugs to undercover officers, she was arrested.

Then, around 12:30 a.m., officers found 44-year-old Cynthia Beck who offered to have sex with an undercover officer for $30. She was then arrested.

And around 2:00 a.m., officers say 37-year-old Yuvonn Foulks flagged them down and offered oral sex for $20.

The three women sit in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

