Cape Police arrest man, find possible mobile met lab Saturday

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police and the Cape County Sheriff's Department make an arrest and locate what may have been a mobile meth lab in a residential neighborhood.

Just before 3 a.m., officers say they tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver apparently ran, fleeing on foot into a wooded area at the end of Hemlock Court.

Officers searched the area and even called in a K9 unit to help locate the suspect.

Within minutes, police apprehended a man behind a home and took him into custody. Officers would not comment as to whether the man was the driver of the vehicle they stopped.

Police searched the stopped vehicle and a backpack found nearby. One officer searching the contents of the vehicle said "he's got everything to make meth here," and referred to the items as a "shake-n-bake lab."

Officers also pulled what appeared to be a white powdery substance, batteries and a plastic jug out of the vehicle.

Still no word on the man's identity or any pending charges against him.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.