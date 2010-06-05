Authorities investigate new lead in Stacy Peterson's death

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Investigators are picking their way across a muddy stretch of remote central Illinois as they follow a lead into the disappearance and possible homicide of the fourth wife of former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson.

State police Master Sgt. Tom Burek says several law enforcement agencies, including some from the Chicago area, are searching rural land "thick with timber" near Peoria on foot.

Burek says rains have reduced the land to a "muddy mess," and vehicles haven't been able to get to the entire search area.

He wouldn't say when the search began or how large the search area is. He also wouldn't confirm where the lead came from or how credible police thought it might be.

Stacy Peterson disappeared in October 2007.

