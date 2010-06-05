Poplar Bluff man injured in motorcycle crash

By Heartland News

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An early Saturday morning motorcycle crash puts a Poplar Bluff man in the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Jeffry Till was traveling eastbound on Highway O about eight miles north of Poplar Bluff at 12:10 Saturday morning.

Police say he lost control of his 2006 Honda motorcycle around a curve, ran off the road and flipped the bike.

Till was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

