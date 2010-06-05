Jury recommends jail time for former Cape police officer

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A former officer who spent more than seven years on the Cape Girardeau police force may be headed to jail.

A jury on Friday found Michelle Gary guilty on a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report, said prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle. Swingle said the jury recommended a judge sentence Gary to six weeks in jail and order her to pay a fine. The amount of Gary's fine will be up to the judge, who'll sentence Gary on July 7.

Swingle said the verdict stems from an incident last year in which Gary claimed someone stole her checkbook and wrote a bad check for $800, when in fact she wrote the bad check herself to pay off a gambling debt.

Gary was also accused of taking money in exchange for information to help former fugitive Zatrun Twiggs, who was wanted in Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties on charges of home invasion, armed criminal action, kidnapping and assault. However, Swingle said he dropped that charge because no one in the prosecuting attorney's office felt they could prove it.

Gary was a Cape Girardeau police officer from July 15, 2002, to November 13, 2009.

