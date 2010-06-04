Two Poplar Bluff women accused of burglary

By Tyler Profilet
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Butler County Sheriff's Department needs your help in tracking down two Poplar Bluff women they say are responsible for a string of burglaries.
Brandy O'Conner and Krystal Anderson are charged with first-degree burglary after a Saturday home invasion, and more charges could follow.
The Butler County Sheriff's department say they have tracked two female suspects they say are responsible for as many as 20 burglaries in the Heartland, all the way down to Mobile, Alabama.
Investigators say the two have stolen as much as $30,000 worth of electronics, jewelry, and women's clothing."
Sheriff's deputy Wesley Popp says the string of burglaries began in mid-April and haven't stopped since.
Investigators made a break through Saturday when O'Conner and Anderson were caught on video breaking into a home in Fisk.
The homeowner came home and got in a physical struggle with the suspects, and no one was hurt.
Popp says the victim was able to identify the suspects and their car, which authorities recovered.
Popp says the stolen property in the car links the suspects to several other burglaries.
"There's at least five other residents that the property came from. We're still having the victims come in and identify those so we can put a definite victim to the crime," he said.
The suspects are breaking into homes by throwing bricks through a window, and they are targeting electronics and jewelry.
And they Popp says they move quickly.
"They're moving from motel to motel, and they don't have a regular residence, so that makes it tough," he said.
Anderson has a prior criminal record as she was released from prison in August of 2008 after serving time for a conviction of felony stealing.
Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.
