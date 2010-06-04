Franklin Co. Juvenile Detention to close due to state non-payment

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

BENTON, IL (KFVS) - On July 1, 50 Franklin County Juvenile Detention center employees will be out of a job because non-payment by the state is forcing the county to lock down its finances.

At its last meeting, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners voted to stop funding the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. It's a decision that will force the center to close.

"It's putting counties in a very hard place when they're not getting money that's promised to them," said Franklin County Detention Center superintendent Shawn Freeman. "That's the situation Franklin County is in by the state not paying."

The state pledged $1.5 million to run the facility at the beginning of the last fiscal year, but that money just arrived this week. County Commissioner Jim McPhail says that is way later than expected.

McPhail says the county has had to borrow so much to cover payroll all year, none of the $1.5 million is left to run the center for the next fiscal year. McPhail says even if the state pledges to fund the center again, the county can't run on promises. He says if the state doesn't come up with the cash, the center will close.

That means the 30 or so juvenile offenders housed here will soon be shipped somewhere else.

"If the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center isn't operating, they'll have to go to the Metro east or northern Illinois, or if there's no bed space, they'll have to go across state lines," said Freeman.

The Franklin County Center houses kids from 25 other counties as well. That will force those sheriff's departments to make alternate arrangements when it comes young offenders.

"I don't know what the future holds for us," said Jackson County Sheriff Bob Burns. "Let's say hypothetically we've got an offender we have to go, pick up and return, that would involve a lot of windshield time for our officers."

Not to mention overtime pay and higher gas and mileage costs for counties already dealing with tight budgets, as the closest juvenile detention center is at least 75 miles away.

"All we've got is hope," said Freeman. "Hope something's gonna come through, hope that the state is going to see what this is going to do to affect people. That It's not as simple as we're gonna pay our bills."

