Teen hit, killed by train in Jefferson County

By Heartland News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Sheriff Roger Mulch says 13-year-old Kyle Tyler Vandeveer of Charleston, IL was killed Friday after being hit by a train.

The call came in just after 12:15 from personnel with CN Railway saying a person had been hit.

After speaking with witnesses and railroad personnel, initial investigation results show Vandeveer was alone underneath the trestle when he was hit by a southbound train.

According to the sheriff, foul play is not suspected at this time. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.