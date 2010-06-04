Leaders break ground on new McCracken County High School - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Leaders break ground on new McCracken County High School

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - School leaders in McCracken County broke ground Friday at the building site of the new McCracken County High School.

Voters decided to combine the county's three high schools, Heath, Reidland and Lone Oak in November 2008.

Once the school is complete, it will house about 1,500 students.

The new McCracken County High School will be on US Highway 60, just west of Paducah.

School leaders say they hope to have the building open sometime in 2012.

