Stoddard Co. parents accused of not feeding infant daughter

BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) - A Dexter mother and father face felony charges, accused of not feeding or properly caring for their developmentally disabled infant daughter.

Dexter police arrested 20 year old Amanda Knight Garrett and 18 year old Vabian Webb on charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of the child.

According to court papers, a DFS officer and juvenile officer contacted Dexter police on June third in regards to a three month old infant being neglected at 807 N. Walnut Street.

Lieutenant Charles Sanders reports entering the "hot" house and finding the little girl in a Pack-N-Play in the living room. According to Sanders' statement, "the infant appeared to be very skinny for her age. I could see the infant's ribs and collarbone as well as the infant's skin was loose and sagging on her arms and legs."

Sanders reports talking to Garrett and learning the baby "has only had six ounces of milk in the last fifteen hours."

Sanders also reportedly asked Garrett how much the baby weighed at birth and "Amanda stated that she weighed five pounds nine ounces. I asked Amanda what her daughter weighed yesterday (June 2) and she stated that she weighed five pounds twelve ounces."

Garrett and Webb each face two criminal counts, endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of a child. According to those charges, each parent failed "to obtain and feed the child necessary formula provided by the MIssouri Children's Division through the WIC program for the baby's nurture and survival."

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Briney Welborn tells me the couple's daughter has Down Syndrome.

The child was taken into protective custody. Garrett and Webb are being held without bond at the Stoddard County Justice Center.

