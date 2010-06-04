Cause of Bollinger County fire may never be determined - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investigator: cause of Bollinger County fire may never be determined

By Heartland News

SEDGEWICKVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The cause of a Friday morning fire that destroyed a Bollinger County home killed a Poplar Bluff man may never be determined.

Rodger Windle, regional chief investigator for the State Fire Marshal's office, said the fire caused so much damage that investigators will probably never be able to figure out what started it.  Windle did, however, say nothing found at the scene indicated foul play.

Firefighters were called to the home on State Highway K about three miles north of Sedgewickville around 4 a.m.  Coroner Charles Hutchings identifies the victim as Norman Ferguson, 32, of Poplar Bluff.

According to a family member, Ferguson was in the house with two uncles and a cousin.  Ferguson's relatives were able to escape the burning home and tried to go back in to save Ferguson, but were unsuccessful.

A fourth man who was reportedly staying in a barn on the property also unsuccessfully tried to save Ferguson.

Bollinger said the men lived and worked on the property during the week and returned home on the weekends.

Ferguson leaves behind his wife Sarah of 8 years and four children ages 14, 9. 5, and four months.

A family friend tells Heartland News Norman Ferguson was a hard worker. He loved to hunt, but most of all he loved his family.

A fund has now been set up to help with funeral expenses, and a benefit for his wife and kids.

You can make a donation at the First Midwest Bank in Poplar Bluff.

  All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

