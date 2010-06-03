BP putting cap over ruptured oil line - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BP putting cap over ruptured oil line

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - BP is trying to place a cap on the well gushing oil at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. It could be positioned as early as Thursday night.

But the head of BP says it will be up to a day before they're certain the latest attempt works. Once the cap is positioned, BP plans to siphon oil and gas to a tanker on the surface.

After the ordeal of freeing a stuck saw blade from a well pipe, BP engineers used giant shears to finish the cutting job. But that's left a more ragged edge that may compromise the cap's seal.

President Barack Obama has told CNN's "Larry King Live" that he's "furious" about the spill, and that BP should have reacted more quickly. The White House says the federal government is
sending BP a $69 million bill for costs so far in its response to the spill.

In Alabama, globs of oil have rolled onto a beach in Mobile Bay.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

