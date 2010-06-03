Gov. Nixon signs new DWI law Sikeston

By Heartland News



SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Governor Jay Nixon stopped in Sikeston today to sign new drunk driving legislation into law.



The bill is expected to crack down on repeat DWI offenders and those with higher blood alcohol levels.



House bill 1695 will require offenders to spend more time in jail, and it will move more cases from municipal courts to state courts, where penalties are much more extreme.



Governor Nixon says coming to the Heartland to sign it was a must.



"The folks in Sikeston have been taking serious measures in cracking down on DWI offenders, and that is why it was important for me to be down here to sign this bill," Governor Nixon said.



The governor signed the bill during a ceremony at the satellite headquarters of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E in Sikeston.



Nixon says this new law will make roads safer and give first time offenders the opportunity to turn their lives around.



The new law takes effect on August 28.

