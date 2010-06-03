Gov. Nixon signs new DWI law in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Nixon signs new DWI law Sikeston

By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Governor Jay Nixon stopped in Sikeston today to sign new drunk driving legislation into law.

The bill is expected to crack down on repeat DWI offenders and those with higher blood alcohol levels.

House bill 1695 will require offenders to spend more time in jail, and it will move more cases from municipal courts to state courts, where penalties are much more extreme.

Governor Nixon says coming to the Heartland to sign it was a must.

"The folks in Sikeston have been taking serious measures in cracking down on DWI offenders, and that is why it was important for me to be down here to sign this bill," Governor Nixon said.

The governor signed the bill during a ceremony at the satellite headquarters of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E in Sikeston.      

Nixon says this new law will make roads safer and give first time offenders the opportunity to turn their lives around.  

The new law takes effect on August 28.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly