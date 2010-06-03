Federal funding for rural schools drying up

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Many school districts around Missouri receive federal funds through the Secure Rural Schools Act, but the money is running out.

In 2008, Missouri received $5 million in funding, but that number will drop to just three point seven million in 2011, a loss of one point three million dollars

The program is set to expire next year with no promise of being renewed.

Thirty-two counties in Missouri receive federal funding through the Secure Rural Schools Act.

In 2008, Carter County received more than $300,000, but that payout has been reduced to $67,000 for next year.

And if the program is not renewed, that will be the last payout.

"150,000 school kids across the Ozarks are going to have less," said Carter County Presiding Commissioner Dr. Gene Oakley.

"Perhaps less teachers and certainly less materials because that's how many it impacts," Oakley added.

Oakley says he has lobbied in Washington D.C. For the renewal of the act.

As a former school superintendent, he says the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Van Buren and East Carter school districts would be devastating.

"That's six teachers salaries along with benefits," he said.

East Carter superintendent Dr. Dan Slack says if the funding is not renewed after next year, jobs are not the only things at risk.

"If you're really going to make an impact on your budget as far as a reduction in expenditures, the only place you can really effect that, unfortunately, is programs," Slack said.

Slack adds the district will explore other avenues for funding, but isn't considering asking voters to pass a tax levy.