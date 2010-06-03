Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Thursday, June 3

This morning on The Breakfast Show we have 2 stories that should really catch your attention (but as always we also have a bunch of other good stories).

First - did you know there could be a benefit to kudzu? You know - that annoying invasive plant that can quickly cover and kill large trees if left to grow. It seems to be everywhere around the Heartland. Well now - some researchers say kudzu could help your body process sugar better - possibly cutting down on illnesses too much sugar can cause. Check out this interesting story around 6:15 this morning.

The other story every sports fan (and many non-sports fans) in America will be talking about today - the missed call - how a Detroit Tigers pitcher was robbed of a perfect game (this is my opinion - not that of Heartland News, KFVS.... etc.). Todd has the "call" in sports at 5:50 this morning and check it out again at 6:55 before heading out the door. Even non-sports fans will want to see this video.

In other news...

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich's trial. Look for coverage of this trial each day on-line and on-air.

This morning we have new information about a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County late last night. According to the highway patrol - the driver was going too fast on Hurryville Rd. when he crashed. He was not killed - but was seriously injured.

So be safe out there today - and thank you for getting up early with your Breakfast Show team.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

