Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show

Kudzu could be really good for you Kudzu could be really good for you
Safe? Check out this controversial play this morning at 5:50 and 6:55 Safe? Check out this controversial play this morning at 5:50 and 6:55
Jury selection is scheduled for this morning in Rod Blagojevich's trial Jury selection is scheduled for this morning in Rod Blagojevich's trial
Thank you for watching the Breakfast Show! Thank you for watching the Breakfast Show!

Good Morning
Today is Thursday, June 3

This morning on The Breakfast Show we have 2 stories that should really catch your attention (but as always we also have a bunch of other good stories).

First - did you know there could be a benefit to kudzu? You know - that annoying invasive plant that can quickly cover and kill large trees if left to grow. It seems to be everywhere around the Heartland. Well now - some researchers say kudzu could help your body process sugar better - possibly cutting down on illnesses too much sugar can cause. Check out this interesting story around 6:15 this morning.

The other story every sports fan (and many non-sports fans) in America will be talking about today - the missed call - how a Detroit Tigers pitcher was robbed of a perfect game (this is my opinion - not that of Heartland News, KFVS.... etc.). Todd has the "call" in sports at 5:50 this morning and check it out again at 6:55 before heading out the door. Even non-sports fans will want to see this video.

In other news...

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich's trial. Look for coverage of this trial each day on-line and on-air.

This morning we have new information about a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County late last night. According to the highway patrol - the driver was going too fast on Hurryville Rd. when he crashed. He was not killed - but was seriously injured.

So be safe out there today - and thank you for getting up early with your Breakfast Show team.

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

Become a fan of Heartland News on Facebook

E-mail Lauren
Become a fan of Lauren on Facebook
E-mail Jim
E-mail Brian
E-mail news tips to The Breakfast Show

Follow Heartland News on Twitter
Follow Lauren's Does it Work on Twitter

If you ever want to call in a news tip - call 1-800-455-KFVS

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly