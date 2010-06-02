Heroin makes resurgence in Heartland

By Holly Brantley - email

(KFVS) - Investigators say they have more clues to what's fueling the resurgence of heroin in the Heartland.

They say it's linked to prescription drugs and a new round of users. Those users include people that don't want to use needles or have progressed onto heroin from prescription drugs.

"We're working at it every day," said Sgt. Kevin Glaser with the SEMO drug task force. "Most of the heroin is coming out of the St. Louis area."

Sgt. Glaser says he's dealt with 18 investigation since January of 2009. Before that, he says he'd only had two or three in his career.

"So much of it is a progression from prescription medications that's just killing us," said Sgt. Glaser.

He says young people start with drugs like Hydrocodone based in opium. He says after a while, that just doesn't cut it anymore. So, they go after heroin.

"That's the thing," said Sgt. Glaser. "You don't know what you could be getting into. You could get one batch from a dealer that's diluted and the next one will knock you off the charts."

"Your dealer doesn't care if you die, he cares if you buy," said RN Denise Gimlin of Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Gimlin used to work in St. Louis emergency rooms where she saw heroin often. She says she sees it more and more often in the Heartland.

"They use it and they don't know what they're getting into. Some are trying to move on from drugs that treat chronic pain," said Gimlin. "Once you stop breathing that's it. You can't get help."

Gimlin says heroin can quickly cause your heart to stop.

Glaser says they've had some success by getting the dealers in St. Louis who supply drugs to the Heartland.

They want people to be on the look out for those little pill capsules that look like Tylenol.

He reminds the public to get rid of their old prescription pills. Officers are looking to set up some drop points to help do that.

