Teen pleads guilty to murder of Patton woman

Heartland News has confirmed first degree murder charges have been filed against 17-year-old John Wilfong for the shooting death of his foster mother Tuesday night at their Patton home.

The murder of 48-year-old Pamela Ackman shocked everyone in the small town of Patton, in Bollinger County. Now Pamela's husband speaks out about the day he found his wife shot to death in their home.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Bollinger County man pleaded guilty to murdering a Patton woman a year and half ago.

Prosecuting attorney Stephen Gray says 18-year-old John Wilfong pleaded guilty Wednesday to second degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 30, 2008 death of Pamela Ackman.

Ackman was Wilfong's cousin and legal guardian.

Sentencing is set for June.

Gray says under a plea agreement, Wilfong will get life for the murder charge and 30 years for the charge of armed criminal action.

Under Missouri statute, "life" constitutes 30 years in this case; and Wilfong must serve 85 percent of that sentence before he could even be considered for parole.

