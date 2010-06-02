Teen pleads guilty to murder of Patton woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen pleads guilty to murder of Patton woman

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Heartland News

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Bollinger County man pleaded guilty to murdering a Patton woman a year and half ago.

Prosecuting attorney Stephen Gray says 18-year-old John Wilfong pleaded guilty Wednesday to second degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 30, 2008 death of Pamela Ackman.

Ackman was Wilfong's cousin and legal guardian.

Sentencing is set for June.

Gray says under a plea agreement, Wilfong will get life for the murder charge and 30 years for the charge of armed criminal action.

Under Missouri statute, "life" constitutes 30 years in this case; and Wilfong must serve 85 percent of that sentence before he could even be considered for parole.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly