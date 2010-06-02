Apartment building destroyed by fire in Perry Co, MO

By Crystal Britt

LITHIUM, MO (KFVS) - Fire leaves four families homeless.

Iva Hernandez points to the upstairs apartment she once shared with her mother. Iva was home when the fire started Wednesday afternoon.

"It was pretty chaotic. I was in the shower, smelled smoke and got out," said Hernandez. "My mom screams fire. I grabbed a towel and ran downstairs."

She got out just in time.

"I thought we weren't going to make it because of the smoke on the stairs. I made it thank God. I don't know what I'd do if my mom hadn't made it," said Hernandez.

The building located on the 200 block of Cross Street was home to four apartments.

Matthew Clark lived there with his dad and little brother.

"I was in Jackson and got a call from my friend saying the apartment was on fire, didn't believe him," said Clark.

When fire crews arrived flames were shooting out of the windows.

Several departments responded.

"Probably about 50-60 people (firefighters) are here, " said Perryville Fire Captain Erik Degenhardt.

They brought in water by the truck load from fire departments all throughout the area.

They also pumped in water from a local creek.

"The second floor has fallen in, the roof has fallen in. We're putting out hot spots now, making sure the fire is completely out," said Degenhardt.

It's a heartbreaking loss for Ronald Schremp who owns the property.

"The building belonged to my mother. When she passed we took it over. We kept it going ever since because of her. That's what she wanted," said Schremp.

Built in the 1800's, the building is a part of Lithium's past. It served as a train depot, a store, and recently an apartment building for more than 20 years.

It survived a tornado in 1917, but it appears it won't recover from this devastating fire.

While people here lost everything inside, they're grateful for their lives as everyone made it out okay.

"Never thought would happen to me. You go through life thinking nothing's going to happen and everything's going to be okay and stuff like this happens," said Iva Hernandez.

The American Red Cross is helping out those families, plus the community of Lithium is trying to organize a fundraiser.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

No word on an exact cause, but fire crews say it started in the kitchen area of a downstairs apartment.

Copyright 2010 kfvs. All rights reserved.