Effort grows to put casino issue to new vote in Cape Girardeau

Check out our archive of stories on the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau.

Check out our archive of stories on the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau.

By Kathy Sweeney - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - As Cape Girardeau city leaders work with the three groups interested in bringing a casino to town, another local effort gathering steam could stop that process in its tracks.

"I'll go down the street here," said Melvin Gateley, a retired educator.

Gateley and other members of the "Quality of Life in Cape Girardeau" group want to educate their neighbors on the benefits of a new casino vote in this city.

"It's just not fair to proceed with something that could change the entire character of Cape Girardeau based off of a vote of 17 years ago," argued Doug Austin, the group organizer.

Austin said his group is well on its way to gathering the 2600 signatures needed to get the casino issue on the November ballot.

"I agree with you," Kenny Bender told Melvin Gateley, who brought the petition to Bender's door. "Will you support us on that by signing our petition?" Gateley asked, handing Bender the pen to sign.

Like Gateley, volunteer Madge Burchyett also knocked on doors in her neighborhood.

"I consider it a privilege to be of help here because I really care about my neighborhood and care about the people who live here in this great city of Cape Girardeau," Burchyett said.

Quality of Life members do not openly say they're against a casino in Cape. But, they realize the role they could play in the decision to award that casino license, since the city that gets it is required to have a vote of approval from the people who live there.

"We're working hand in hand with the city council," Doug Austin explained. "They're proceeding just as though they need to proceed for the job viewpoint. We're proceeding just as though everything is going to be fine. We're getting our signatures. The Gaming Commission is proceeding just as though none of this is going on. None of us are in conflict with each other. We're all working our own programs. The programs just happen to be different."

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Gaming Commission says the petition effort in Cape will not impact the commission's timeline for applicants. But are city leaders worried the petitions could hurt the city's chances?

"Well, I don't think the Gaming Commission is going to treat us any differently because there's a potential vote, no," said City Manager Scott Meyer. "So, I think we'll get the same opportunities because we do have the existing vote yes. And if the vote changes, then of course that will have a direct impact."

All interested parties must have their applications and a $50,000 filing fee in to the Missouri Gaming Commission by September first. A decision on the available license is expected by the end of the year.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.