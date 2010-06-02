Cape Girardeau pharmacy hit by thieves again

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Thieves broke into the Medicap Pharmacy on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday.

Pharmacy owner Ben Tally says this is the fourth time someone has broken into the store this year.

Surveillance video shows two men kicking out the window of the pharmacy around 3:30 a.m Wednesday.

The surveillance video shows the thieves grabbing drugs from shelves.

However, Tally says they didn't get much with any street value.

The suspects were wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves during the crime.

Police are still investigating this crime and ask for any information about the break-in.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.