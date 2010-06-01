Report says millions of Americans can't pass a driving test

According to the study about 38 million American drivers would fail the test if they took it.

Can you pass the driving test? Take it and see.

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - How well do you know the rules of the road? A new survey found many of us would fail a driving test if we had to take it.

A new driving test conducted by the GMAC Insurance Company shows that more than 38 million people nationwide don't know the rules of the road.

The test comprised of 20 questions ranging from actual laws to common sense questions.

For instance question 11 asks:

You are driving defensively when you:

A) Always put one car length between you and the car ahead.

B) Look only at the car in front of you while driving.

C) Keep your eyes moving to look for possible hazards.

The correct answer is C. "Keep your eyes moving to look for possible hazards," said Archie Thompson.

Another one of the questions that got people thinking is question 14.



When you're merging onto the freeway, you should be driving.

A) At or near the same speed as the traffic on the roadway.

B) Five to ten miles per hour slower then the traffic.

C) The posted speed limit?



The survey says the correct answer is A.

The test also showed that the number one distraction to drivers was talking with passengers while behind the wheel. Talking on cell phones, selecting a CD and eating followed in the most distractive things drivers engage in while on the road.

The test also showed that male drivers did better on the questions then female drivers.

"Well I think they should do more surveys," said Candace Ruark of Johnston City.

"I think the worst drivers in the nation are in Alaska. And I've driven there and in Texas and Oklahoma."

So how did Heartland states do on the tests?



Missouri drivers ranked 16th. Tennessee drivers ranked 19th. Illinois drivers ranked 33rd and Kentucky drivers ranked 42nd.



Kansas drivers did the best on the test coming in at first place. New York drivers ranked the worst.



If you would like to take the test you can check out this link.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.