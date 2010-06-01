Kennett looks to continue tradition of sparkle on Independence Day

By Holly Brantley - email

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - What would Independence Day be without fireworks? It looked like people in Kennett were about to find out, but a local business steps in to put some bang back into the holiday.

"We heard the city council needed to trim up the budget," said Brian Mitchell of Mitchell Pharmacy. "As dad would say it was a no-brainer."

Mayor Roger Wheeler says money is tight, so fireworks had to be cut from the city's spending.

"We hated not to have them," said Wheeler. "It's a $5000 part of the budget."

But things weren't dark for long. That's when the Mitchell family stepped in to sponsor the show.

"As a tax payer I'm in favor of the cut," said Mitchell. "When something like this happens, we're proud we can help. "

"We are so thankful for people like the Mitchells in the community," said Wheeler.

Mitchell Pharmacy will supply the funds as well as their sister pharmacy, TEKO.

"It's a fun thing for the community," said Mitchell. "We may make it even bigger next year."

Mitchell says they plan to continue working with the city on the display. Traditionally, the show is held between the airport and country club.

"My children and great-grandchildren always look forward to it," said Joy Smith, of Kennett.

Kennett almost went through a year without fireworks back in 2001. Local businesses stepped in to help then as well.

Companies who handle several area displays say nobody has canceled yet, but several communities are scaling back to deal with a tough economy.

