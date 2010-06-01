Poplar Bluff Boys & Girls Club expands summer learning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Boys & Girls Club expands summer learning

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Boys and Girls Club of Poplar Bluff began its summer learning program Tuesday morning and its enrollment is up to more than 200 students.

With so many local schools cutting summer school programs, the spike in enrollment isn't surprising.

"I know parents want what is best for their kids, and this is an opportunity for their children to continue to learn," said Chris Rushin with the Boys & Girls Club of Poplar Bluff.

With many local school districts cutting summer school, the Boys and Girls Club in Poplar Bluff decided to step up and offer two hours of classroom work per day for kids from kindergarten to 9th grade.

"We're just hoping to keep them on track and keep them learning over the summer," said education coordinator Ashley Trostal.

"We have an extraordinary amount of children in this community that need summer school programming," said Becky Winters. "Not just to ensure that they maintain their learning, but to make up for learning opportunities that may have been lost throughout the school year."

Every kid will take a pre and post-test to gauge how much they learned throughout the summer, and to help the program directors build the curriculum around what the kids need to learn.

Besides opening up the facility to new educational programs, the club also expanded so it can help parents who are looking for daycare.

"They're going to be out there, just running loose, and that's how it is. There's no adult supervision, they're just out trying to find something to do," said Leroy Nicholson.

Organizers hope its expanded service will keep kids busy, and teach them something in the process.

The program will run weekdays until the first day of school in Poplar Bluff in late August.

