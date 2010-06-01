By Stephanie Byars - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Need a better night's sleep? There's an App for that!

We've all had a bad nights sleep, but how do you really know if you're having sleep trouble? The iPhone "Sleep Cycle" Application claims it can answer that question.

So Heartland News put it to the test.

Pastor Chad Bles of Jackson volunteered to try it out for us. He's a father of four, a pastor of a new Sikeston church and host of a daily blog radio program.

That busy lifestyle makes for "not a lot of sleep" according to Bles. He wanted to find out just how bad his sleep troubles are.

"I just figure, it's got to help" Bles said.

Here's how the "Sleep Cycle" App works: download the 99 cent App, set it up according to your requirements, plug it in, then place it on your mattress at night.

It claims to measure your movement overnight to determine your sleep patterns.

"It will be interesting to see what night of the week to see how I sleep those nights" said Bles.

We also talked to Cape Girardeau Nurse, Kristin Kauffman, who'd tried the "Sleep Cycle" App for a little over a month when we interviewed her.

She says it revealed some interesting things about her nighttime habits.

"I've learned that I'm not getting that restorative sleep" said Kaufmann. "While I knew I wasn't sleeping well, I didn't know I was sleeping that poorly."

She says the App has helped her learn to change variables at night; things like turning off the television or changing room temperature.

If those don't work, she knows she may need to get further help from a doctor or sleep study.

Now back to our volunteer, Chad Bles. After using the "Sleep Cycle" App for several weeks, he says it works! It has helped him plan his weekend sermons and sleeping habits a little better.

"It was really interesting for me to look and see, Saturday night I can do a few things different instead of cramming so that helped" said Bles.

He says his favorite feature is the alarm clock that wakes you up slowly at your lightest sleep near wake-up time.

Bles and Kaufmann both post their results to Facebook, another feature of the sleep cycle app, and say it's been a good tool for communicating with friends and family.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.