Husband of homicide victim found dead

By Julia Bruck - bio | email

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - After a coroner's inquest in southern Illinois, a woman's death in Gallatin County from 10 months ago is now being investigated as a homicide. Now her husband was found dead this weekend.

Nearly 10 months ago, 39-year-old Dorothy Carmickle of Rosiclare was found dead along Highway 1 in Gallatin County. Since then her case has been under investigation until now.

"I want justice for my daughter," said Sarah Wilken.

For nearly a year Sarah Wilken said she has waited to get her daughter's case changed from pending to homicide.

Recently word of the change came from Gallatin County Corner Tony Cox.

"It's just been an ongoing investigation for months. We got to the point where I felt compelled to get the ball rolling a little faster was to do an inquest," Cox said.

Cox said the coroner's inquest found 39-year-old Dorothy Camille's death a homicide.

Throughout the investigation, he has kept a file about Carmickle's death.

Inside an Illinois identification card served as reminder of a life lost on Route 1 in Gallatin County back in August of 2009.

"I was needed there for a lady that had been thrown from a car," Cox said as he recalled the call from the 911 dispatcher that night.

Cox said upon arrival, it did not take long for him to become suspicious about how Dorothy died.

He said Russell Carmickle, Dorothy's husband, told authorities his wife was driving, they got into an argument, and she put the truck in park and jumped out.

"When I went over to her and pulled the blanket back she did not have any road rash, no burns, nothing consistent with someone exiting a vehicle. But she had a major, major head injury to the back of her head," Cox said.

Illinois State Police were called to the crime scene to investigate.

Meanwhile, Wilken said she found out about the death of her daughter over the phone.

"I just went crazy. I got a text message," Wilken said.

Wilken said a part of her died that day.

However, with the recent homicide ruling, Wilken said she hopes to see someone held accountable for what happened to Dorothy nearly a year a ago.

"I would like to have someone arrested and I would like to see someone serve time for what happened," Wilken said.

A chief deputy coroner in Vermillion County confirms Mr. Carmickle died this weekend in the county and that his death is under investigation.

Gallatin County States Attorney Allen Roe says he had no other suspects but Mr. Carmickle in this case. However, at this time he is not going to pursue any criminal charges because Mr. Carmickle is now dead.

No charges had been filed.

