Golf club employee accused of stealing member dues

By Heartland News

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield man faces a theft charge after police say he stole membership dues at a golf club.

Steve Watson, 38, worked at the South Highland Country Club near Mayfield.

KSP started investigating in February. Members who had paid their dues received letter saying they still owed money.

Several members contacted the owner.

Investigators believe Watson took as much as $2,500 from country club members, according to KSP.

Watson faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Kentucky State Police arrested Watson on May 26 and took him to the Graves County Detention Center.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.