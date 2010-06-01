Golf club employee accused of stealing member dues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Golf club employee accused of stealing member dues

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Steve Watson (Source: KSP) Steve Watson (Source: KSP)

By Heartland News

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield man faces a theft charge after police say he stole membership dues at a golf club.

Steve Watson, 38, worked at the South Highland Country Club near Mayfield.

KSP started investigating in February.  Members who had paid their dues received letter saying they still owed money.

Several members contacted the owner.

Investigators believe Watson took as much as $2,500 from country club members, according to KSP.

Watson faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Kentucky State Police arrested Watson on May 26 and took him to the Graves County Detention Center.

