Crayola Chalk Maker: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

Oran, MO (KFVS) -What kid doesn't enjoy sidewalk chalk? Now, they can make their own with Crayola's new Chalk Maker. Just shake it, pour it, and try it. In 20 minutes or so, we should have sidewalk chalk in fun safari shapes we created, but Does it Work?

The six and seven year olds in summer school at Oran Elementary help us "try it before you buy it."

"Mine feels like Play-doh!" one child said.

Right away, we have an issue. Make that a big issue. Instead of a liquid, we have globs of wet chalk dust to pour in the molds. Here's what happened. Before the kids came out to the playground, I filled each bottle of chalk dust with water, so they could play right away. I shook it up, like the directions said. I'm not kidding here. There was only five minutes in between me and the kids walking outside.

During that time, the liquid mixture hardened in the hot sun, making it nearly impossible for us to form the molds!

"Oh no!" one child said.

'Oh no' is right. I guess the instructions meant it when they said to "work quickly." I wish that was a little more clear and instead read, "Fill one at a time and use immediately." That would make this product work more easily.

Teacher Tara Gelsheimer reminds us though the kids wouldn't have liked waiting.

"they don't have the patience for that. With regular sidewalk chalk, they get right to what they're gonna draw."

The kids prove once again what we already know. They can entertain themselves with almost anything. Instead, they've taken bits of hardened chalk and scribble away. They don't care if their chalk stick doesn't look like the safari shapes seen on the box.

"I think it's good. It's like Playdoh. It doesn't matter if it didn't work right," said one child.

It might matter to mom and dad. It seems like a lot of extra, precise steps to get this $10 product to work.

"I think it'd be better for older kids," said the teacher.

Me, too, even though we're in the recommended age by the company.

"I'd say like a D+," said Gelsheimer.

I'm gonna go just a little higher though, believe it or not. If you follow the directions and my advice, this'll work. You can see proof in the dual-color mold I made before the kids helped. Again, don't shake each bottle all at the same time or the chalk will likely harden before you use each color.

So, if you've got the patience and a kid that likes crafts, the Crayola Chalk Maker might be a fun summertime activity. For others though, grabbing a $2 bucket of regular sidewalk chalk will do just fine.

The $10 Crayola Chalk Maker earns an average 'C' on this Does it Work test. I bought it at Wal-Mart.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.