Tuesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Tuesday, June 1

Today will also feel like June - as Brian is telling us to expect more warm weather across the Heartland today. He also tells me today is the official beginning of meteorological summer. So when the temperature nears 90 today - you now know why.

This morning we have a few new overnight stories we are working on. Firefighters in Jackson had a busy morning as a home on the east side of downtown goes up in flames.

On The Breakfast Show this morning we also have new details about a horrible boating incident on Lake Wappapello yesterday involving an Arkansas man, a pontoon and its propeller.

This morning Lauren and Jim also have some very interesting health news at 6:15 - there is hope that a new prostate cancer vaccine called BPX 101 will work.

And around 6:40 this morning a different kind of health story for you -- we'll show you how a company in California is fitting dogs with prosthetic limbs.

Over the holiday weekend Heartland News attended many Memorial Day events - check out the coverage from Bloomfield and Murphysboro on our web site.

Thanks you for getting up early with us this morning and making The Breakfast Show your daily source for local news - we really appreciate you being part of our Heartland family.

