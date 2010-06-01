Holiday grilling leads to house fire in Jackson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Holiday grilling leads to house fire in Jackson

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - An early morning fire in Jackson damages a home.

Jackson firefighters were called to a house at 404 South Shawnee Street at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived smoke was coming out of the attic of the two story home.

A firefighter with the Jackson Fire Department says the fire began when a grill left to cool on the deck in the rear of the house caught the deck on fire. That in turn caught the siding on the home on fire and then spread into the attic.

The home suffered moderate smoke and fire damage. Fire crews cleared the scene around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire or fighting the fire.

This was the second fire Jackson fire crews were called to in a 24 hour period. Crews were called to a kitchen fire on Dana Drive earlier in the day around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

