Mcleansboro eighth grader charged with Sexual Assault

MCLEANSBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Hamilton County state's attorney is charging a 15 year-old junior high school student with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

The teen has been charged as an adult.

Investigators say the teen allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with two children under the age of nine.

Prosecutors say the alleged assaults happened between March 1st and April 27th of this year.

The teen is being held in the Franklin County's juvenile detention center on $100,000 bond.

Hamilton County state's attorney Justin Hood said he's charging the teen as an adult to make sure the court records in the case are not sealed if the teen's convicted.  The records would be sealed if the teen was charged as a juvenile.

Hood adds that there is more counseling available to those people who are charged as adults.

