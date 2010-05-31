Obama Memorial Day talk delayed by rain - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Obama Memorial Day talk delayed by rain

ELWOOD, Ill. (AP) - Torrential rain, including lightning, thunder and wind, forced a delay in a Memorial Day observance featuring President Barack Obama at the Abraham Lincoln National
Cemetery in Illinois.

Obama took the stage at midday under the cover of a large umbrella to tell people that "a little rain never hurt anybody but we don't want anybody struck by lightning."

He said officials would make an announcement soon about whether the program would
continue.

Obama asked people to return to their cars for their safety, as he waited out the storm nearby in an administration building at the cemetery.

He said that "we don't want to endanger anyone, particularly the children, in the audience."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly