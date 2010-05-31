Obama Memorial Day talk delayed by rain

ELWOOD, Ill. (AP) - Torrential rain, including lightning, thunder and wind, forced a delay in a Memorial Day observance featuring President Barack Obama at the Abraham Lincoln National

Cemetery in Illinois.

Obama took the stage at midday under the cover of a large umbrella to tell people that "a little rain never hurt anybody but we don't want anybody struck by lightning."

He said officials would make an announcement soon about whether the program would

continue.

Obama asked people to return to their cars for their safety, as he waited out the storm nearby in an administration building at the cemetery.

He said that "we don't want to endanger anyone, particularly the children, in the audience."

