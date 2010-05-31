US troops in Afghanistan mark Memorial Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US troops in Afghanistan mark Memorial Day

BAGRAM AIR FIELD, Afghanistan (AP) - Memorial Day is taking on added significance in Afghanistan, where U.S. soldiers remembered friends and colleagues in solemn ceremonies to commemorate all of America's war dead.

At Bagram Air Field, about 400 soldiers in camouflage uniforms and brown combat boots stood at attention for a moment's silence.

Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the commander of some 94,000 U.S. troops in the country, led the ceremony.

A bugler played taps and a color guard displayed the U.S. flag and the flags of units serving in eastern Afghanistan where the base is located, about 30 miles north of Kabul.

Meanwhile, the nearly 9-year-old war rages on. NATO aircraft pounded the Taliban in eastern Nuristan province after government forces withdrew from the district's main town last week following a major assault by the militants.

