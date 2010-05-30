Suspects in custody following early morning robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: Suspects in custody following early morning robbery

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police say they now have two suspects in custody in connection with a robbery early Sunday morning.

The incident apparently happened around 1:20a.m. near the 700 block of Broadway, not far from the Dollar General store.

Police say a 20 year old man reported to officers that two black males approached him, one wearing a ski mask.

They allegedly assaulted the victim, knocking him to the ground.

That's when the man told police one of the suspects jabbed a gun in the victim's ribs and demanded his wallet and keys or they would kill him.

The victim told police he handed over the contents of his pockets.

A short time later the victim's debit card was reportedly used at Shell and Walmart in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

